A Bear On Blow? The ‘Cocaine Bear’ Trailer Is Wild And Based On A True Story

Bears in the wild are already dangerous enough to deal with for the any human being, but what happens when the majestic beast sticks it’s nose into a brick of blow? Looks like we’re about to find out.

A new film dubbed Cocaine Bear is set to hit theaters next year and it’s about exactly what the title states it is, a bear hopped up on cocaine. Inspired by the true story of a bear eating a brick of coke that ended up in the woods after a cocaine runner’s plane crashed in 1985, the dark comedy film takes all kinds of liberties with the story and reimagines what would’ve happened after the bear went Tony Montana in the sticks.

In the first trailer to Cocaine Bear we find Ray Liotta (RIP), O’Shea Jackson, Jr., and Keri Russell amongst many others having to deal with a coked out bear who has an insatiable appetite for both human flesh and nose candy and will stop at nothing to satisfy its hunger. Catching bodies left and right, the fiend out carnivore mammal goes on a rampage looking for its next fix and anyone in it’s way ends up as collateral damage. We’re not gonna lie, it looks hella funny.

Whether or not this film becomes a box office smash, remains to be seen (would’ve went straight to DVD back in the early 2000s), but best believe you’ll see audience members taking bumps of blow in the back of the theater when it premieres in theaters on Feb. 24, 2023.

Check out the trailer to Cocaine Bear below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out in the comment section below.

