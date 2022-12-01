Maryland Residents Eligible for $20,000 In Lyft Credit For The Holidays

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

Following 173 deaths and more than 2,800 injured on Maryland roadways due to impaired driving last year MDOT MVA and Lyft have teamed up to help save lives! The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration announced a $20,000 credit to help choose an alternative to driving impaired. Each Marylander is eligible to receive one $5 rideshare credit each weekend while supplies last there’s currently a 4,000 Lyft credit for the state.

A select number of credits will be available on these dates:

Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 4,

Thursday, December 8 through Sunday, December 11,

Thursday, December 15 through Sunday, December 18,

Thursday, December 22 through Sunday, December 25, and

Thursday, December 29 through Sunday, January 1.

To redeem the credit, open the Lyft app, choose “Payment” from the menu on the top left corner, and scroll to the “Add Lyft Pass” section. After entering the code found at ZeroDeathsMD.gov/Rideshare, $5 will be applied to the user’s account.