Maryland Residents Eligible for $20,000 In Lyft Credit For The Holidays

Following 173 deaths and more than 2,800 injured on Maryland roadways due to impaired driving last year MDOT MVA and Lyft have teamed up to help save lives! The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration announced a $20,000 credit to help choose an alternative to driving impaired. Each Marylander is eligible to receive one $5 rideshare credit each weekend while supplies last there’s currently a 4,000 Lyft credit for the state.
A select number of credits will be available on these dates:
- Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 4,
- Thursday, December 8 through Sunday, December 11,
- Thursday, December 15 through Sunday, December 18,
- Thursday, December 22 through Sunday, December 25, and
- Thursday, December 29 through Sunday, January 1.
To redeem the credit, open the Lyft app, choose “Payment” from the menu on the top left corner, and scroll to the “Add Lyft Pass” section. After entering the code found at ZeroDeathsMD.gov/Rideshare, $5 will be applied to the user’s account.