Lebron James Calls Out Reporters For Not Questioning Him On Jerry Jones Like They Did Kyrie Irving

Lebron James has time!! During a press conference Wednesday Lebron took the opportunity to ask reporters why they haven’t asked him any questions about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ recent controversy but they were quick to ask him about Kyrie Irving. Lebron mentioned that he was thinking on the way to the interview why no had asked him questions about Jones and the recent photo which showed him as a teenager with students trying to keep an Arkansas school segregated in 1957.

“I got one question for you guys before you guys leave. I was thinking when I was on my way over here, I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo.” “But when the Kyrie thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that.”

Check out the full video below,