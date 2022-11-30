Harper’s Book & An Unlikely Marriage Reunites Our Favorite Cast In ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ New Trailer

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

A new trailer reveals a juicy book and an unlikely union will bring back the gang in The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

The drama and shenanigans now span eight episodes in the upcoming Peacock limited series, the follow-up to the two successful films written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee.

Harper Stewart’s (Taye Diggs) book, Unfinished Business, almost got him tossed off a hotel balcony in the first film and is once again the topic of discussion among our favorite group of friends when he gets a huge offer to turn it into a movie.

Everyone thinks Harper should take the offer, but he has to convince one person again that putting their business on the big screen is a good idea, and that’s his buddy Lance (Morris Chestnut). This will be a task in itself because Lance is still down following the death of his wife, Mia (Monica Calhoun).

The new trailer also shows Lance, now retired from professional football, trying to “find his purpose,” going as far as to drop an awful cologne ad.

On top of that, the gang is shocked to learn that the player in the group, Quentin (Terrence Howard), is getting married.

The rest of the crew, Jordan (Nia Long), Candace (Regina Hall), Julian (Harold Perrineau), Shelby (Melissa De Sousa), and Robyn (Sanaa Lathan), are also dealing with issues, whether it be parenting, love, or navigating rough patches in their marriages.

When Does The Best Man: The Final Chapters Premiere?

Malcolm Lee will share showrunner duty with Insecure writer Dayna Lynne North (four episodes), Charles Stone III, Robert Townsend, and Stacey Muhammad serve as directors.

All eight episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters premiere exclusively on Peacock on Dec. 22.

Photo: Peacock

