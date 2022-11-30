HomePersia's Picks

Grace Period Is Over Tonight For Marylanders To Pay Off Unpaid Tolls Without Penalty

The MTA is looking for a solution to the loss of revenue due to toll scofflaws at the Bay Bridge in Annapolis, Maryland.

It’s your final day to pay your Maryland toll fees before you start paying a hefty fine! There has been a  9-month grace period that was put in place back in February due to the pandemic, which the MDTA waived $137 million in late fees for about 756,000 drivers.

The agency is now urging customers to check their accounts before the end of the day for any unpaid video tolls before the $25 dollar late fee kicks back in. Also a reminder  video tolls are separate from E-Zpass accounts so the agency is encouraging customers to check their accounts online.

 

