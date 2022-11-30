Grace Period Is Over Tonight For Marylanders To Pay Off Unpaid Tolls Without Penalty

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

It’s your final day to pay your Maryland toll fees before you start paying a hefty fine! There has been a 9-month grace period that was put in place back in February due to the pandemic, which the MDTA waived $137 million in late fees for about 756,000 drivers.

The agency is now urging customers to check their accounts before the end of the day for any unpaid video tolls before the $25 dollar late fee kicks back in. Also a reminder video tolls are separate from E-Zpass accounts so the agency is encouraging customers to check their accounts online.