FDA Issues ‘Do Not Eat’ Advisory For Raw Oysters

If you’re an oyster lover the FDA just delivered some bad news for your taste buds but good news for your stomach! The Food and Drug Administration issued an advisory to restaurants, retailers and consumers about potentially contaminated raw oysters from South Korea. Per the FDA At least one person was confirmed to have contracted sapovirus illness, which can cause diarrhea and vomiting. Nine others are suspected of having the illness as well.

Sapovirus infections can infect anyone but those who are pregnant are at high risk of being sick, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.