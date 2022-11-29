FDA Issues ‘Do Not Eat’ Advisory For Raw Oysters

If you’re an oyster lover the FDA just delivered some bad news for your taste buds but good news for your stomach! The Food and Drug Administration issued an advisory to restaurants, retailers and consumers about potentially contaminated raw oysters from South Korea. Per the FDA At least one person was confirmed to have contracted sapovirus illness, which can cause diarrhea and vomiting. Nine others are suspected of having the illness as well.
Sapovirus infections can infect anyone but those who are pregnant are at high risk of being sick, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.
Per the FDA symptoms of the virus are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, fever, headache and body ache. According to the news release, symptoms last one to four days and begin to develop 12 to 48 hours after infection.
The frozen half-shell oysters that are causing the virus from Dai One Food Co. with a harvest date of Feb. 6, 2022, from Designated Area No. II, were distributed to 13 states including Maryland.
- Alabama
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Maryland
- New York
- New Jersey
- Nevada
- North Carolinda
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Virginia