Perfect Timing? Blair Underwood Reveals He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years

Congrats are in order for Blair Underwood!

The 58-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (November 22) to reveal he was engaged and engaged to his dear friend Josie Hart. The couple had been friends for more than four decades before in Underwood’s eyes, their friendship slapped them in the “back in the head” and a romance was born!

“My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,” he wrote. “The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths. She’s had my back since before I even became an actor. When a 41 year friendship slaps you in the back of the head & blossoms into romance, you stand up, pay attention & step forward in gratitude. Gently forward. It begins.”

If you’re doing the math, Underwood and Hart became friends when the actor was 17 years old, long before his big break in the 1985 film Krush Groove. He then became a fixture on television, starring as the handsome lawyer Jonathan Rollins for seven seasons on L.A. Law before stealing hearts in Set It Off opposite Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Underwood was previously married for 27 years to Desiree DaCosta. DaCosta filed for divorce in June 2021, and the couple has three adult children together, 25-year-old son Paris, 24-year-old daughter Brielle and 21-year-old son Blake.

