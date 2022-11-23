HomePersia's Picks

Kanye West Says He Asked Donald Trump To Be His 2024 Running Mate

Kanye West MAGA hat

Source: Kanye West / Instagram

 

Both Donald Trump & Kanye West have announced they will run for President in 2024 and it looks like Ye thinks America would be great again with them running together. Now that Ye is back on Twitter he sent off a tweet Tuesday night and says he was at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and asked him to be his running mate. Now this would be interesting because I don’t see either of them changing the power from President to assistant pres but we shall see. Check out the tweet below and some of Twitter’s responses,

 

