A Supreme x Balenciaga Collab Might Be On The Way

A new Supreme collaboration is rumored to be on the way and best believe this one is going to have hypebeasts’ stomachs rumbling as soon as they find out.

Hypebeast is reporting that a Supreme and Balenciaga collection could be in the works with a tentative release date of 2023. Though this is just rumors based on a box logo shirt popping up at the Spring/Summer 2023 Balanciaga fashion show, it wouldn’t be out the realm of possibility that the two hottest brands out in the streets link up for a new capsule collection.

“Last month at the Balenciaga’s SS23 show, we saw a Box Logo Tee that was presumed to be paying homage to Supreme’s iconic design. Now confirmed that we are set to see an official collaboration between these two coming Spring of 2023. This will be their biggest designer collab since 2017 that was done with LV, with even more in store for the collection. More details to come so stay tuned!”

Y’all already know bots are going to eat whatever drops from this collabo before anyone can even pick a size to purchase. Yeah, the game’s f*cked up horribly.

Would y’all cop a Supreme/Balenciaga piece should they release a collaboration? Would you even stand a chance against sneakerbots out here? Let us know in the comments section below.

