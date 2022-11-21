EXCLUSIVE: ‘Strange World’ Stars Dennis Quaid & Jaboukie Young-White Talk Visiting Strange Places

In Disney’s upcoming animated film Strange World, the Clade family explores a strange new world beneath the fictional world of Avalonia, full of strange creatures and other wonders.
Cassius Life spoke exclusively with Dennis Quaid (Searcher Clade) and Jaboukie Young-White (Ethan Clade) about the strangest places they have ever been in their lives.
Quaid told us about visiting Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean.
Quaid’s castmate, Jaboukie Young-White, kept things local by taking a bit of a swipe at the United States’ biggest punchline, Florida, but adding Quaid came strong out the gate.
My strangest adventures are ahead of me. I still have a lot of places to go.”
Dennis Quaid Had More To Share
Quaid then followed up with a visit to a Disco in Berlin but didn’t go too deep into that situation.
“For me, there was one disco in Berlin at 4:00 in the morning. That was a pretty strange world too. But that’s another story for another time,” Quaid further added.
This a conversation we will explore with Mr. Quaid for another time.
Strange World arrives in theaters on November 23, be sure to peep our other interview featuring Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Director Don Hall, Co-Director/Writer Qui Nguyen, and Producer Roy Conli talking about breaking generational trends.
Photo: Walt Disney Animation / Strange World
