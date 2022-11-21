HomePersia's Picks

Trey Songz Accused Of Assaulting Woman In New York

Trey Songz

Trey Songz may be back in some more trouble after being accused of assaulting a woman in New York. A woman who reportedly works at a bar in NY has accused Trey of  punching her in the face repeatedly while inside a bowling alley bathroom and dragging her by the  hair. Sources indicate the woman recognized Trey Songz and identified him by name when she spoke to authorities.

Trey Songz has yet to speak out about the incident, his attorney said he’s  not guilty and believes his client will be cleared of the accusation.

TMZ reports, 

“A source close to the investigation informs us that TS has been cooperative with authorities and expects that when all the evidence is reviewed, he will be exonerated,” Schuster told TMZ. “This is another instance where those involved try to blame the celebrity with hopes of getting fame or riches.”

