One of our favorite fashion muses, Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram earlier today to show off her fabulous style in a sparkling look that we love!
The legendary actress shared the sexy designer ensemble with her 11 million Instagram followers, simply captioning the look, “DINNER ATTIRE”.
Check it out below.
“SEXY!!!! ” one of Tracee’s fans said of the look while another wrote, “Oh. My. Gawd. Wow.” while another simply commented with, “gorgeous ”
What do you think about Tracee’s sexy and fashionable slay? Did she nail it?
DON’T MISS…
Tracee Ellis Ross Makes The Sidewalk Her Runway In A Kevin Germanier Dress
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Vibrant In Pink On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles In Red At The Bottega Veneta SoHo Store Grand Opening
Tracee Ellis Ross Dances For The ‘Gram In A Loewe Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com