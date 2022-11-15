Milan Celebrates 10 Years Of Milano Di Rouge & Talks Being A ‘Womaneer’

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Being a boss comes in various forms, and for Milano Di Rouge head designer Milan Harris that title can be applied to a variety of her monikers that bring in the big bucks.

With this week marking the 10-year anniversary since launching her namesake luxury streetwear fashion label, it was only right to have Milan stop by POTC for a quick chat about everything that makes her the “womaneer” she proudly proclaims to be.

The Philly native gave us the rundown on how she began in the fashion game, including building her brand for a decade by never selling out while also staying true to her original plan and ultimately why having access to changing lives will always trump being someone that’s all about the money.

Watch the full interview with Milan below via Posted On The Corner:

