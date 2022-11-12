Report:Two Planes Crash During Dallas Airshow Honoring Veterans Day

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

According to multiple sources, two vintage airplanes collided mi-air during the Wings Over Dallas airshow honoring Veterans Day at approximately 1:20p.m. Saturday.

Officials are investigating how many people were on each aircraft. At this time it is unclear what happened and the condition on the pilots. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Update:

After review by Medical examiners, a total six victims were killed in the fatal plane crash. Judge Clay Jenkins announced in a tweet.

We are keeping the families and friends involved in this tragic incident in our prayers.

