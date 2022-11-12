Porsha Williams took to Instagram earlier today to share photos of herself and her future hubby, Simon Guobadia, and the photos are everything! She shared a few pics from the couple’s pre-wedding photo along with her boo to her Instagram page, posting a series of photos showing off their fabulous styles.
The reality star shared the gorgeous photos.on her IG page, captioning the romantic photo set, “Mr. & Mrs Guobadia loading… Love wins 2022
Photographer: @stanlophotography
Hair: @gonakedhair
Gown: @matopeda.atelier @ellybevents
Mua/Hair: @beautywithmalika
Check it out below.
Love is definitely in the air for this beautiful couple and we cannot wait to see Porsha walk down that aisle! If her wedding will be anything like these glamourous photos, then we already know she’s going to shut it down!
Beauties, what do you think about Porsha’s pre-wedding glow?
Don’t miss…
Porsha Williams Debuts Sexy Short Cut
Is Porsha Williams About To Bring Back This 2000s Style Trend?
Porsha Williams Shares Pre-Wedding Photos Of Her And Fiancé Simon Guobadia was originally published on hellobeautiful.com