Alicia Keys Set To Perform At Takeoff's Funeral

Takeoff Migos

Source: Getty / General

Migos rapper Takeoff’s funeral service that  is set to take place Friday at State Farm Arena ATL has already reached it’s 20,000 capacity and the seats will be filled with tons of familiar faces. Takeoff who has played a huge part in the influence of his peers will be remembered by  not only Justin Bieber who is set to perform but sources also say Alicia Keys will hit the stage. Like Justin Bieber, details surrounding Alicia’s involvement are still unclear but sources say she will be delivering a tribute.

TMZ reports, 

Sources with direct knowledge of the event tell us AK is scheduled to take the stage Friday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta for the Migos rapper’s sendoff. It’s unclear how long Alicia will perform, or what exactly she might be singing … but we do know she’ll be there and mic’d up to sing.

