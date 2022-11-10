Alicia Keys Set To Perform At Takeoff’s Funeral

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

Migos rapper Takeoff’s funeral service that is set to take place Friday at State Farm Arena ATL has already reached it’s 20,000 capacity and the seats will be filled with tons of familiar faces. Takeoff who has played a huge part in the influence of his peers will be remembered by not only Justin Bieber who is set to perform but sources also say Alicia Keys will hit the stage. Like Justin Bieber, details surrounding Alicia’s involvement are still unclear but sources say she will be delivering a tribute.

TMZ reports,

Sources with direct knowledge of the event tell us AK is scheduled to take the stage Friday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta for the Migos rapper’s sendoff. It’s unclear how long Alicia will perform, or what exactly she might be singing … but we do know she’ll be there and mic’d up to sing.