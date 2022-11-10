Alicia Keys & Justin Bieber Set To Perform At Takeoff’s Funeral

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber are set to perform at Migo’s rapper Takeoff’s funeral service Friday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, TMZ reports.

Free tickets were available to Georgia residents on Tuesday but have since sold out. Atlanta’s WSBTV reports that “the public memorial has a strict no-photo and no-video policy. All devices will be secured in Yondr pouches prior to entering the arena” and reportedly will not be live-streamed. Fans without a ticket are suggested not to come downtown and no gifts or items will be allowed to be left at or near the arena. The Celebration of Life will begin at 12 p.m.

Takeoff was fatally shot outside a Houston bowling alley. No arrests have been made in the rapper’s shooting death.

