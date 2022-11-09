Brittney Griner Moved To Russian Penal Colony

WNBA star Brittney Griner is being transferred from the Moscow detention center to a Russian penal colony that is known for its terrible living conditions. Prisoners are forced to perform labor, and it’s reportedly more difficult to make contact to the outside world. Even worst her legal team has no idea where exactly she is or how she’s doing, they say it may take up to two weeks to be notified of her actual destination.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday in a statement that the transfer is “another injustice layered on her ongoing unjust and wrongful detention.”
Brittney Griner’s agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas also released a statement saying,
“Our primary concern continues to be BG’s health and well-being. As we work through this very difficult phase of not knowing exactly where BG is or how she is doing, we ask for the public’s support in continuing to write letters and express their love and care for her.”
Sending prayers and love out to BG!