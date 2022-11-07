LeBron James Pays Tribute To Takeoff With His Pre-Game Outfit

Source: Jamie Schwaberow / Getty

LeBron James gave a touching tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff, during the L.A. Lakers’ home game on Sunday.

The 37-year-old arrived to his NBA match wearing a dapper black suit, shades, and a shiny Jesus medallion over his tie, as an ode to the late rapper who died on Nov. 1 after a deadly shootout in Houston. Back in June, Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, wore the exact same outfit when he celebrated the birthday of Quality Control label CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas.

On Instagram, James posted about the emotional tribute, telling fans how difficult it was to process the news of the rapper’s untimely passing.“If you know me any then you know how much I love @yrntakeoff ,” James captioned a side-by-side photo of himself and Takeoff wearing the same outfit. “Still doesn’t feel real to me! Rest in Paradise Rocket Man.”

The NBA champ also changed his profile picture to an image of Takeoff wearing the custom suit.

As HelloBeautiful previously reported, Takeoff died shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Nov. 1) after a shootout occurred at the 810 Billiards & Bowling venue in Houston. The rapper and his uncle and fellow Migos group mate Quavo were reportedly playing a dice game when an altercation broke out and gunfire erupted. An autopsy revealed that the rap star died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to The Harris County Medical Examiner, TMZ reported. Officials are still piecing together the events that lead to the deadly shooting.

Before his tense game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, James, who has been a longtime fan of the Migos, spoke more in-depth about the loss of the young Hip-Hop star.

“I’ve been listening to those guys for so long,” James told reporters. “I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010. You can ask any of my teammates back then who had no idea who Migos was. They’re like cursing me out when I would play it throughout the weight room, throughout the locker room. I was like, I’m telling you these guys are next.”

After the video surfaced online, some fans called out the former Miami Heat player for not knowing the actual release date of the Migos’ first project. The group actually dropped their first mixtape Juug Season in August 2011. James didn’t publicly comment on the mix-up but thankfully his message was still well-received by fans of the late rap star.

James wasn’t the only big celeb to pay tribute to the slain Atlanta native. Over the last week, Teyana Taylor, Beyonce, and Outkast have also paid their respects to the late MC.

Cardi B quietly breaks silence about Takeoff’s death

Over the weekend, Cardi B quietly broke her silence about the Hip-Hop star’s tragic death by reposting an interview Takeoff, Offset and Quavo did with Complex about the importance of family, brotherhood, and their music careers.

In the video, Takeoff talked about the significance of the ring his mother gifted him years ago. The diamond-encrusted piece featured a picture of him as a young child standing next to his mother. “My mom dukes gave me this right here,” he said while showing off the shiny ring. “It’s a picture of me and her. And it don’t matter if I have every ring on my finger and [I’m] iced out, someone will say something about this ring right here. [It’s] always going to stay with me, too. You know what I mean? I ain’t never going to take it off. I take everything else off, but I’ll never take this one off.”

The clip also showed his cousin Offset revealing that his Migos partners were the greatest gift in his life. “None of us would be here without each other,” Offset explained. “We help each other up through hard times, through good times we are with each other — we all we got. I don’t know nothing else.”

Quavo and Offset have yet to publicly comment on the death of Takeoff, although in the days following the Atlanta Mc’s death, some fans noticed that Offset changed his profile picture to the star.

Our prayers are with Takeoff’s entire family during this difficult time.

