92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

News broke that shook the whole hip-hop community up last week, Migo’s rapper Takeoff, was killed in Houston. The ATL rapper was only 28 years old when the tragedy occurred. Fans from all around the world have paid their respects and created murals.

One in particular in his home city, Atlanta on the Beltline.

Not only was the hip-hop community effect by the news, many celebrities paid their respects.

NBA Goat, Lebron James reflects on his relationship with the late rapper.

Long live the Rocket.

RELATED: Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Identify Person Of Interest From Shooting Video

RELATED: Beyoncé Pays Homage To Takeoff: ‘Rest In Power’

RELATED: Was It Wrong To Film Takeoff’s Murder? Graphic Videos Spark Debate

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Takeoff’s Funeral Will Be Held At The State Farm Arena In Atlanta This Friday was originally published on hotspotatl.com