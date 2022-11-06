92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her killer style and fashion sense when she rocked a super sexy ensemble that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the songstress modeled the all camoflaouge look to perfection, showing off her killer curves and toned bod through the ensemble’s silhouette. She paired the look with th matching denim boots and served face and body as she modeled the look for the ‘Gram.

But it was her hair that really got us talking as the beauty traded in her usual dark locs for a new copper hair style. The look featured a layered cut and big curls and looked stunning on the starlet as she showed off her style.

The starlet accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry and wore natural makeup to set the entire look off and posed for an Instagram Reel where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion and hair envy in the process.

“Ain’t going going back back…I’m growing! That’s on everything! @GlorillaPimp talkin dat talk ona gang! #BetterThangsRemix” she captioned the IG Reel. Check it out below

Ciara Gives Us Hair Goals In Copper Colored Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com