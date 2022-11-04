92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna is definitely a busy woman nowadays. Between preparing for the Super Bowl, her new single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, and the upcoming premiere of her latest SavageXFenty Fashion Show, she has a lot going on. Unfortunately, she is facing a bit of backlash for one unexpected inclusion in her Amazon Prime feature.

TMZ reports that actor Johnny Depp is set to become a surprise cameo in the SavageXFenty Vol. 4 show, having already filmed his solo segment (similar to Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu’s segments in previous shows). However, quite a few folks are not happy about it.

In light of his high-profile defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, several social media users are expressing their disapproval of Depp’s inclusion with the hashtag #DitchDepp. CNN also reported that some are even calling for a boycott of the show altogether.

In case you missed it, back in June, a judge found both Depp and Heard liable for defamation in the case. Depp was awarded $15 million in damages after it was proven that Heard defamed his character and acted “with actual malice” with stories of his alleged abuse of her. However, Depp was also ordered to pay Heard $2 million because his lawyer defamed Heard on the actor’s behalf. Depp is currently planning to appeal that decision.

At this point, folks will have to wait and see what happens. The show (which also includes appearances by Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson, Damson Idris, and others) doesn’t stream until November 9. So, whether Depp will make the cut or not… only time will tell.

Rihanna Faces Backlash For Johnny Depp Cameo in SavageXFenty Show was originally published on hiphopnc.com