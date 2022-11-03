Rihanna, Anitta, Taraji. P Henson & More Turn Up The Heat ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Trailer

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It’s Rihanna season, and we are not mad about that. Fresh off of dropping her lead single for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, we now have a trailer for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video.

Like previous iterations, there will be no shortage of Rihanna’s famous friends, performances, and dancers sporting new loungewear and senses tantalizing lingerie pieces in the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.

The Emmy-award choreography returns with a “fever dream” tone in Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4. We will also see performances from global musical artists Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell.

Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko, and many more make appearances.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show premieres exclusively on Prime Video on November 9. All new lingerie and loungewear pieces will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty on that same date.

You can step into the trailer below.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

