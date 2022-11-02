HomePersia's Picks

Trey Songz Civil Rape Case Dismissed

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Trey Songz

Source: Trey Songz / Trey Songz

It looks like Trey Songz is off the hook in court! Back in February, a  woman filed a $20 million lawsuit against Trey claiming that he raped her at a house party in 2016. Well the entire case was just dismissed after legal documents showed that the statute of limitations actually ran out. Although the statute of limitations in California is currently 10 years, that wasn’t made official until 2019 and before then there was a 3 year limitations law.

Close