Trey Songz Civil Rape Case Dismissed

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/.
On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm.
It looks like Trey Songz is off the hook in court! Back in February, a woman filed a $20 million lawsuit against Trey claiming that he raped her at a house party in 2016. Well the entire case was just dismissed after legal documents showed that the statute of limitations actually ran out. Although the statute of limitations in California is currently 10 years, that wasn’t made official until 2019 and before then there was a 3 year limitations law.