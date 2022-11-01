92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Kerry Washington is simply breathtaking!

The actress was on the scene this week making an appearance on The Late Late Show and as usual, she didn’t come to play! For her appearance, the beauty looked radiant in a black Sportmax look that was everything!

The fashionable designer look featured a pencil skirt and matching black blazer that emphasized Kerry’s every move. Styled by legendary celebrity stylist Luxury Law, the beauty accessorized the classy look with dainty jewelry and donned a red lip while rocking white pointed toe heels on her feet and fish net stockings that matched the look perfectly. As for her hair, she wore her brown locs in a slicked back bun to show off her gorgeous face as she was all smiles ahead of her appearance.

The actress was spotted on Instagram showing off the effortless look as she gave us a fun and flirty Instagram Reel while showing off the look from all angles. “Just my daily affirmations before @latelateshow with @j_corden ,” she captioned the post.

Check out the fashionable look below.

If there’s one thing we love about Kerry, it’s that she never disappoints when it comes to style! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s most recent designer look? Did she nail it?

Kerry Washington Shines In All Black Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com