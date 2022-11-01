Keke Palmer Debuts Amazon Music Podcast Series “Baby, this is Keke Palmer”

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Actress and multi-hyphenate entrepreneur Keke Palmer debuts her new podcast series, “Baby, this is Keke Palmer.” The series is exclusive and ad-free on Amazon Music for Prime members and Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers.

The “Nope” star continues to make large strides in television and film. Fans love Palmer for her charming and comedic personality as she continues to entertain fans beyond their TV screens. Keke is also a viral sensation, showcasing her bright and bubbly personality through interviews and her personal social media platforms.

Now, fans have a new way to engage in everything Keke on Amazon Music. The skilled actress has questions for days, about everything under the sun. From the existential to the inconsequential, pop culture to pop science, the meaning of life to the meaning of “W.A.P.,” life in outer space to “Where the eff is Tom from MySpace?,” Palmer’s new podcast will discuss it all and everything in between.

“Baby, this is Keke Palmer” is here for it all. Each week, the multi-talented Keke is taking you on a journey down the rabbit hole on a topic that she cannot stop obsessing over. She will also get even more introspective with special guests, attempting to answer the questions that keep us up at night.

Palmer has been busy, launching her own digital network KeyTV, geared towards “a new generation of creators.” The network is 20 years in the making, and it proves that Keke can do anything she puts her mind to.

The talent has been acting, singing, dancing for many moons, and now, she is the head of her own digital network and releasing her latest endeavor in the podcasting world.

Will you be getting INTO IT? Check out “Baby, this is Keke Palmer,” executive produced by Keke Palmer and Wondery, exclusively on Amazon Music.

