Deion Sanders Bans JSU Players From Leaving Hotel Following Takeoff’s Death

Deion Sanders took a big step as a coach by banning Jackson State football players from leaving their Houston hotel rooms this weekend following the death of Migos rapper Takeoff. Coach made sure the students understood the shooting happened in the same city where they will play the Texas Southern Tigers on Saturday.

“Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston — where we’re going, so that eliminates all y’all leaving that hotel, ’cause it ain’t happening until I give you further notice.”

However it wasn’t just because they will be in the same city but also a life lesson to educate the players on their current and future life.

“You cannot kick it with the same dudes you kicked it with,” Sanders continued. “You cannot associate in the same realms that you associated with. You gon’ have to change if you expect change.”

