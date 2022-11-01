Deion Sanders Bans JSU Players From Leaving Hotel Following Takeoff’s Death

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/.
On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm.
Follow Persia:
Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole @persianicole
Source: (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM) / (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Deion Sanders took a big step as a coach by banning Jackson State football players from leaving their Houston hotel rooms this weekend following the death of Migos rapper Takeoff. Coach made sure the students understood the shooting happened in the same city where they will play the Texas Southern Tigers on Saturday.
“Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston — where we’re going, so that eliminates all y’all leaving that hotel, ’cause it ain’t happening until I give you further notice.”
However it wasn’t just because they will be in the same city but also a life lesson to educate the players on their current and future life.
“You cannot kick it with the same dudes you kicked it with,” Sanders continued. “You cannot associate in the same realms that you associated with. You gon’ have to change if you expect change.”