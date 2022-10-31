No one loves to party more than Puff, but over the weekend fun times almost turned to fisticuffs during what appears to be a chance run-in with actor Michael J. Ferguson, known to many as 2-Bit from the popular series “Power.”

Diddy was in full Joker mode Saturday (Oct 29), running the streets of Los Angeles dressed as Batman’s greatest foe. Of course he never rolls solo, so in true villain style he had a crew of “henchmen” alongside him, each wearing clown masks in keeping with the theme.

Things seemed to be going smooth, as photos and videos of Puff around the city began hitting the web. But when Puff ran into Ferguson things took a strange turn, as the men were captured on film during a heated exchange.

In the clip, Diddy imitates The Joker’s maniacal laugh, but then switches to a more aggressive tone when arguing with the actor.

“Don’t touch me,” Ferguson tells Diddy, who replies, “You’re a clown,” still laughing wildly. “What’s up? Baby? What’s up, you don’t like me?” Diddy asks while remaining in character, toying with his fake machine gun.

Fortunately, the situation didn’t get physical and to be fair, Puff was far less menacing during his run-in with Tyler The Creator, who he approacehed at a street light.

[VIDEO] Diddy Almost Fights ‘Power’ Star While Celebrating Halloween was originally published on theboxhouston.com