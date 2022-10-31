Kanye West: A Chronicle Of Contradictions And Contrarianism

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It almost seems like the rapper formerly known as Kanye West is positioning himself to be the new face of Black conservatism. It’s like Candace Owens walked so Ye can run and Herschel Walker could use his fake badge to clear traffic while escorting him further down the sunken place. (I mention Walker mainly because Ye appeared to endorse him in a recent Instagram post.)

Besides the MAGA hat, Trump-humping, and “white lives matter” merch, Ye said he plans to buy right-wing social media platform Parler because “conservative opinions are considered to be controversial,” which means he’s perpetuating the weak-minded narrative that conservatives are ultra-victimized prisoners of the “culture war.” He’s also disparaged Black Lives Matter and George Floyd. He’s presented all the makings of a new white nationalist “Black friend.”

But here’s a question for right-wingers: How is Ye going to be your newest Black mascot when he’s also out here saying things like, “I know that police do attack and that America is generally racist?”

That’s what Yeezus said when he offered his cringy apology for his loud and wrong comments about Floyd. (You know—the one where he erroneously compared getting dropped by Addidas and the plunge of his net worth to having a knee on his own neck.)

I mean, what are conservatives going to do if they’ve embraced Ye only to find he might jump from MAGA Land to preaching from the critical race theory bible at any given moment?

Sure, in the same speech, Ye accused the BLM organization of duping Black people into voting Democrat—which doesn’t really make sense considering the fact that Black people have been overwhelmingly voting blue since halle-blue-jah—but he also praised the concept of BLM saying, “I understand that when we got to say Black Lives Matter.”

So, Ye has shown that he will say things that are pleasing to the right-wing ear and then a sentence or two later, he’ll be saying things Fox News would need to edit out if it wants to prop him up to be the new spokesperson for “See, I really don’t see color and my Black friend proves it” America.

Ultimately, the issue anyone of any ideology is going to have in clinging to Kanye is that the man is a walking contradiction who might, at any given moment, start saying things that go against their core beliefs. Defending Kanye is going to be a full-time job whoever his defenders are.

For example, it’s already amazing that all over social media, there are Black people who consider themselves to be pro-Black while reaching around the world to explain that Ye’s “slavery was a choice” comments were about “mental slavery,” and that his “white lives matter” shirts also held some deeper meaning. Those same people pretty much had to ignore Ye’s initial comments on Floyd, just as they had to ignore his comments on Harriet Tubman. They’ll also need to ignore Ye comparing his self-inflicted misfortune to Floyd’s murder and Emmett Till’s lynching.

There’s just no reconciling these remarks with pro-Blackness. One would just need to edit Ye’s anti-Blackness out of their so-called pro-Black minds and pretend he didn’t say what he said.

Hell, Ye can’t even be consistent when it comes to his apparent hatred of Jewish people.

“I have no association to any hate group,” he said. “If any hate happens upon any Jewish person, it is not associated (gestures to himself) because I am demanding that everyone walk in love.”

Besides the fact that the statement is an obvious departure from his white supremacist-endorsed “death con 3 to JEWISH PEOPLE” tweet, but earlier in the same rant, Ye implied that a “Jewish doctor” tried to kill him via misdiagnosis.

“If I was on medication right now, then one pill could’ve been swapped out, and it would be Michael Jackson and Prince all over again,” he said.

Even if there’s truth to the claim, the race or religion of the doctor he chose has nothing to do with anything, right?

“I’m not going to say what race, what people, uhhh—doctor…we know I can’t say that,” Ye said just before blurting out, “It was a Jewish doctor.”

Sure, Ye—you can’t say it, but you just said it.

The point is, Ye is an ideological pinball machine who will always be all over the place because, frankly, he isn’t very smart and he appears to just make it up as he goes along.

Again, no matter what your beliefs are, you’ll have your work cut out for you if you continue to embrace this man. Good luck with that.

