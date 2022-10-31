HomePersia's Picks

Instagram Outage Cause Millions Of Suspended Accounts

Instagram has experienced another issue and has users in shambles! An Instagram outage happened Monday morning and users were met with the message “we suspended your account on October 31, 2022.” In addition to the suspension The suspensions many users follower counts dropped dramatically. However if you got this message or lost followers it looks like it may have been in error the platform says they’re aware,

“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience.”

 

