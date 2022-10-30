92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram where she showed off her luxurious fashion sense and she looks incredible!

Taking to the platform, the rapper shared looks from her recent Powerhouse concert performance where she donned a custom green Roberto Cavalli ensemble where she rocked a green leotard and matching skirt on top. She paired the look with green snake skin boots and wore a long, green trench coat to set the entire look off right. She paired the look with blinged out necklace with matching earrings. As for her hair, she wore her long locs green and straight down with a middle part as she served face and body while posing for the social media platform.

“NEW YORK STAND TF UP!!!

NEW JERSEY STAND TF UP!!!!#POWERHOUSE YOU WERE EVERYTHING. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. THANK YOU.

POWER 105.” the rapper captioned the stylish social media post. Check it out below.

Nicki Minaj Stuns In A Custom Roberto Cavalli Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com