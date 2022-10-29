HomePersia's Picks

Lizzo Dresses Up As Chrisean Rock For Halloween

Lizzo The Special Tour assets

Source: Atlantic Records/Live Nation / Atlantic Records/Live Nation

U know celebs go big when it comes to Halloween and the costumes this year did not disappoint already they’re out putting on their best fits. The latest celeb to break the internet with their costume is singer Lizzo who dressed up as Bmore’s own Chrisean Rock! Lizzo nailed it with Chrisean’s famous missing tooth, neck tattoo (that didn’t look like Blueface lol ) and even got some of her most famous moments down packed too. Check out her Chrisean costume below and you be the judge was it hot or not.

