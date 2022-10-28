Baby Tate Talks ‘Mani/Pedi’ And Why Women Deserve More Respect In The Industry

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Nepotism is far from the word you would use to describe Baby Tate. Yeah, she’s the daughter of soul singer Dionne Farris, but the ATL rap sensation is building a musical legacy that’s completely her own to claim.

If you’re a person that needs to hear it for yourself, the proof is in the chocolate pudding when it comes to her latest mixtape, Mani/Pedi.

Incognito and DJ Misses got a chance to get a preview in-person when Tate stopped by for a conversation to promote the new tape. She spoke on favorite songs, demanding respect as a woman in the industry and why self love is the biggest message she wants to get across to her many fans out there.

Watch the full interview with Baby Tate below on Posted On The Corner:

