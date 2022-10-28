Biden Predicts Student Loan Forgiveness Checks Will Go Out Within Two Weeks

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

Despite the worry it looks like student loan forgiveness may actually happen! President Biden predicted Thursday that a court fight over his student loan forgiveness program would be quickly resolved, and by quickly about two weeks. Biden said that borrowers would soon see their refunds materialize

“We’re gonna win that case. I think in the next two weeks you’re gonna see those checks going out,”

Back in August the White House announced plans to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers earning under $125,000, and as much as $20,000 for borrowers who received Pell Grants.

Crosses fingers on this two week check to clear!