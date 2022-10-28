HomePersia's Picks

Biden Predicts Student Loan Forgiveness Checks Will Go Out Within Two Weeks

Despite the worry it looks like student loan forgiveness may actually happen! President Biden  predicted Thursday that a court fight over his student loan forgiveness program would be quickly resolved, and by quickly about two weeks. Biden said that borrowers would soon see their refunds materialize

“We’re gonna win that case. I think in the next two weeks you’re gonna see those checks going out,”

Back in August the White House announced plans to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers earning under $125,000, and as much as $20,000 for borrowers who received Pell Grants.

Crosses fingers on this two week check to clear!

