Keke Palmer’s style game is still top notch and the actress recently took to Instagram to give us glam in an all pink designer look as she reflected on hosting the TIME 100 Gala.

For her look, the beautiful actress donned a knee length pink dress gown that was perfect for her. The Christian Siriano designer look featured ruffles and sheer net detailing throughout with dramatic sleeves.

The “Nope” actress paired the adorable look with matching pink heels and accessorized with minimal jewelry. As for her hair, the starlet wore her dark locs in a half up, half down as she served face and body for the ‘Gram.

Last night I hosted the TIME 100 NEXT Gala and I got to wear the most beautiful dress by @csiriano — it was a wonderful evening with incredible people. The only caveat is that my ears still haven't popped from my flight there. Omfffffffffggggggggggggggg!!!" she captioned the fashionable post. Check it out below. The multi talented entertainer shared her fashionable look on Instagram with her 11.4 million IG followers, posting a gorgeous photo of herself modeling the look to perfection.

"Oooo La La….," wrote one of Keke's fans underneath the fashionable photo set while another commented with, "I JUST love you!!!!!!! GET IT ALL BABY!!!!!" and a third fan wrote, "Thank you, queen!!!" Yes, Keke! She looks great and we're absolutely loving this designer look on the singer and actress and are so proud of her for doing an amazing job at hosting the event!

Keke Palmer Reflects On Hosting The “TIME 100 NEXT” Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com