CLOSE
Keke Palmer’s style game is still top notch and the actress recently took to Instagram to give us glam in an all pink designer look as she reflected on hosting the TIME 100 Gala.
For her look, the beautiful actress donned a knee length pink dress gown that was perfect for her. The Christian Siriano designer look featured ruffles and sheer net detailing throughout with dramatic sleeves.
The “Nope” actress paired the adorable look with matching pink heels and accessorized with minimal jewelry. As for her hair, the starlet wore her dark locs in a half up, half down as she served face and body for the ‘Gram.
Keke Palmer Reflects On Hosting The “TIME 100 NEXT” Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com