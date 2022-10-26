92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Kerry Washington is simply breathtaking!

The actress was on the scene this week making an appearance on The View and as usual, she didn’t come to play! For her appearance, the beauty looked radiant in a purple Valentino gown that was everything!

The fashionable designer look featured feather dealing at the skirt that emphasized behind Kerry’s every move. Styled by legendary celebrity stylist Luxury Law, the beauty accessorized the glamorous look with dainty jewelry and donned a pink lip while rocking white pointed toe heels on her feet that matched the look perfectly. As for her hair, she wore her brown locs in a slicked back pony tail to show off her gorgeous face as she was all smiles ahead of her appearance.

The actress was spotted on Instagram showing off the effortless look as she candidly posed for photos ahead of her television appearance. Check out the fashioable look below.

If there’s one thing we love about Kerry, it’s that she never disappoints when it comes to style! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s most recent designer look? Did she nail it?

Kerry Washington Turned Heads In A Purple Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com