Tory Lanez Ordered To House Arrest Until Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

The Megan Thee Stallion shooting case just took a turn for the worst for Tory Lanez. Wednesday during a court hearing a judge ruled that Tory needs to be on house arrest until the start of his trial with Megan Thee Stallion on November 28th. This comes after Tory was accused of beating up August Alsina in September.

TMZ reports, 

Prosecutors argued TL deserved to be remanded into custody because — in their eyes — he’d violated the conditions of his bail in the Meg case. They say he continues to pose a threat to public safety and that monetary bail alone wasn’t enough of a deterrent.

