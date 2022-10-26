92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

British actress and screenwriter Michaela Coel has been hitting the pavement lately in promotion of the Wakanda Foreversequel. Off the heels of her stunning Vogue cover that was shot in her Ghanaian homeland, the I May Destroy You actress paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss her role in the upcoming film.

Coel looked stunning in a black and white ensemble from Burberry’s Spring 2023 Ready to Wear collection. The sheer, printed outfit featured a mock neck, gloved sleeves, and a long train that trailed behind the actress.

While chatting with Fallon, Coel discussed how thrilled she is to be part of the film. “I’m excited, and humbled, and overwhelmed,” she said. “The emotions are complex.”

Coel makes it clear that she’s not the newest star of this movie, just a welcomed edition. “I have to keep minimizing expectations for the people that love me. Minimize expectations about how much I’m in the movie. I’m there, but I’m not panthering,” she said laughing.

The Wakanda Forever promo run will be full of great fashion, exciting highlights, and so much more. We can’t wait for the film to come out, until then, we’re living for these stylish appearances from the cast. What do you think? Are you loving Coel’s look?

Michaela Coel Stuns In Burberry On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com