Rihanna Is Back With New Song For ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

The wait is over!!! Well kinda, we haven’t received word on an album but  we finally will be getting new music from the bad gal Rihanna. Last Tuesday (October 18), it was reported that Rihanna recorded two songs for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack and the hit movie gave us yet another teaser on Twitter confirming the news. Marvel Studios announced that a new song from Rihanna would be out this Friday as part of the soundtrack. The announcement came with a simple video that included an R with “October 28, 2022,” & of course the R we know stands for RIHANNA!!! Check out the teaser below,

