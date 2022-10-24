BET Announces 2022 Soul Train Award Nominations; Deon Cole To Host

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most important music ceremonies is back. BET Networks has announced the 2022 Soul Train Awards nominations with Deon Cole as host.

As spotted on The Grio, BET announced the return of the Soul Train Awards to Las Vegas. The annual celebration will tape on Sunday, Nov. 13, recognizing the best in Soul, R&B, and Hip-Hop from both established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists. Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead all nominations with an impressive seven nods each.

Beyoncé for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and twice for Best Collaboration and The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award. Mary J. Blige for Certified Soul Award, Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award, Video of the Year, and Best Collaboration.

Ari Lennox garnered the second most nods with six nominations: Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award, Best Dance Performance, and Video of the Year. Lizzo and Chris Brown are tied at five nods each, followed by Burna Boy, Muni Long and Steve Lacy with four nods. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, PJ Morton and Tems each garnered three nominations.

Deon Cole detailed his enthusiasm for the opportunity in a formal statement. “I grew up watching Soul Train and ‘til this day, I’ve never met a Soul Train line I didn’t bless with my skilled two-step,” he said. “It is truly a privilege to be given this opportunity to celebrate Don Cornelius’ legacy, all of the amazing Black talent that illuminated our screens on the iconic TV show, and my favorite genres of music: Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop.”

The network also expressed their eagerness to bring the ceremony to life. “We look forward to bringing the renowned Soul Train Awards back to Las Vegas and uniting generations of music lovers around the world,” said Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, BET. “We are working on a show filled with surprises and soulful moments that you don’t want to miss.”

The official Soul Train Awards nominees, selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders, performers, and presenters, are to be announced at a later date.

