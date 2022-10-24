Will Yeezy Sneaker Resale Market Survive Ye’s Antisemitism Run?

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The resale market for sneakers these days have been all kinds of a struggle. But with rumors swirling that adidas may cut ties with Kanye West due to his recent antisemitic statements, resellers are holding on to their Yeezy kicks in hopes of prices hiking should the three stripes brand give Ye the boot.

TMZ is reporting that sneaker resellers are holding onto their Yeezy Boosts, Slides, and any other popular adidas sneaker launched under the Yeezy line for now as they await to learn whether adidas will continue their relationship with the controversial rapper or terminate the contract that’s currently “under review.”

Sneaker expert Remo of Walk Like Us tells us if Adidas ends the partnership, the market will explode, because the shoes will not be produced in mass quantities anymore. This waiting period for Adidas has caused many resellers to hold onto stock in hopes of cashing in if Adidas cuts ties.

Worst case scenario for resellers, we’re told, is if Adidas stays on with Ye — but the public refuses to forgive him — because then shoe values will plummet.

As of late many brands that have been working with Kanye have been severing ties with him due to the backlash he’s been creating with his far-right and white nationalist conspiracy theories that he’s been spewing anytime a camera is on him.

Lately the resale value of many of his Yeezy Boost sneakers have been slightly above retail value with many sitting on shelves for a minute as interest in them have dwindled over the past few months.

Still, the Yeezy slides and Foam Runners remain a hot commodity out on these streets, so you can expect demand for those to sky rocket on the secondary market should Kanye find himself by his lonesome sooner than not.

Just look at how the resale prices for his Nike Yeezy’s jumped once he left Nike for adidas. Can’t find a pair for less than $10K.

What do y’all think? Should adidas cut ties with Kanye West? Are you holding onto your Yeezy sneakers in case they do? Let us know in the comments section below.

