Drake & 21 Savage Announce Joint LP Titled ‘Her Loss’

The combination of Drake and 21 Savage is a potent one, and now fans of the pair are bracing themselves for their collaborative album, Her Loss, coming later this month. The new project was announced during a moment in a new video for “Jimmy Cooks” from Drake’s latest solo album, Honestly, Nevermind.

Details for Her Loss are largely unknown, including features, tracklist, and production credits but we should expect to see more of the tough talk present on the “Jimmy Cooks” track from the duo. In the past, the combination sparked winning results in songs such as “Sneakin’” and “Issa” along with the joints “Knife Talk” and “Mr. Right Now” so listeners should expect more of the same.

This has been a year of surprise drops from Drake this year, with the release of Honestly, Nevermind, which is largely a dance album, hitting the public without any true lead-up time. Her Loss is similar in the sense that the album will drop this coming Friday (Oct. 28) and there isn’t a single or anything of the sort in support of the release.

For now, check out Drake and 21 Savage in the video for “Jimmy Cooks” below.

