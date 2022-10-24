Yung Miami & Southside Celebrate Their Adorable Daughter Summer Miami’s 3rd Birthday

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

So adorable! Rapper Yung Miami and producer Southside celebrate their daughter Summer Miami’s 3rd birthday over the weekend. The little Princess had a decked out costume party with several outfit changes. Check out photos from the party inside.

Little Summer is channeling her inner Yung Miami with the face she’s serving in every photo. The mother daughter duo even posed in matching Halloween costumes, adorned in tribal goddess looks. There were photos of Summer with her dad Southside, who appeared to be cheesing alongside his little princess. His older son Jai Malik Wiggins Jr. was also in attendance to celebrate his baby sister.

Summer Miami seemed to be surrounded by a crew of friends and family, who were there to celebrate her 3rd birthday this past weekend.

Fans could not believe how much Summer has grown. “I remember when you were falling asleep during your photo shoot,” a family friend said in reference to a throwback photo session of Summer when she was a baby. “Now look how time flies,” the loved one added. “Happy birthday.”

Summer Miami is growing up to be a beautiful little girl, who is definitely influenced by her superstar parents. Seriously, look at these photos from the party – SUPERSTAR. She’s so cute! It’s a blessing to see that though her parents kept much of the pregnancy and her life hidden from the public’s eye, they are both actively raising a wonderful daughter.

Happy Birthday, Summer Miami!

Check out photos from Summer Miami’s 3rd birthday below:

