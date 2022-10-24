HomePersia's Picks

Drake & 21 Savage Announce Joint Album [WATCH]

21 Savage Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

If you loved Drakes latest collab with 21 Savage you’re in for a treat! Drake released the visuals for his song “Jimmy Cooks,” featuring 21 Savage and halfway through the text  popped up “Her Loss, Album by Drake and 21 Savage, October 28, 2022.” This is something that has most fans excited considering their past collabs “Knife Talk,” & “Mr. Right Now,” were a win! Check out the visuals & announcement below,

