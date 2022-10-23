Ashanti Gives Us Glam In A Custom Black And White Look

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Ashanti was spotted on the ‘Gram over the weekend rocking a trendy black and white designer ensemble that we love!

In the fashionable Instagram post, the beauty wore the super cute, black and white designer ensemble to perfection which consisted of a black and white custom trench coat by Katerina Lankova, black and white boots from Givenchy, and a black belt from Giorgo Armani She paired the look with black 80s style Dior sunglasses and jewlery from Pristine Jewlers. Styled by Tim B, the starlet wore the sexy, sparkling look as she modeled in an Instagram Post for her the designer’s millions of Instagram followers and was all smiles as she served face and body while showing off the stunning look. As for her hair, she wore her dark black locs in slicked style with looks curls and served face and body to round out her effortless slay.

“A lot can happen overnight,” the designer’s caption read. “Thank u @styledbytimb for your trust with this and gorgeous @ashanti for showing it off Also thank u @global_leathers_nyc for always working with us. #music #artist #ashanti #video #custom #trenchcoat”

Check out the fashionable post below.

This gorgeous songstress is always serving a LEWK when it comes to giving us fashion envy and is definitely at the top of our list as one of our favorite fashionistas, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Ashanti’s effortless slay? Did she nail it once again?

