Really Bro?: Man Sues Cardi B Over ‘Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1’ Cover Art

Cardi B has another legal battle on her hands. A man is suing her over her Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1 album cover.

As spotted on Hype Beast the Bronx bombshell is being accused of ruining someone’s life yet again. Kevin Michael Brophy Jr. is alleging that the visuals from Cardi B’s 2016 project has people thinking he ate the “WAP” rapper’s box. The artwork in question features Bardi nonchalantly sipping a cold Corona beer, from a glass bottle never the can, as an unidentified man snacks on her most private of places. The gentleman in question sports a very unique tattoo that features a serpent and tiger which Brophy claims was digitally lifted from his back and photoshopped on to the model’s back.

He detailed his anguish in a formal statement. “It looks like I’m giving oral sex to somebody that’s not my wife, somebody that’s not my partner, and an image that I never signed off on, ever,” he said. He went on to trash the artwork calling it “completely raunchy [and] disgusting. “Being a father of two and a devoted husband and a man of faith as well, this goes against everything that I stand for, and I would never ever sign off on something like this” he added.

This week Cardi showed up in court and her legal team called big cap on his allegations of any similarities. “That’s a Black man with hair, and this is a white man with a shaven head,” Peter J. Anderson, the rapper’s attorney, said when comparing the cover model and Brophy Jr. The legal eagle also called out that the tattoo artist owns the copyright to the tattoo and he has never filed any legal claims over the album artwork.

Cardi B is expected to take the witness stand this week. You can see the original artwork below.

