Must-Have Boots For The Fall

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

As the fall leaves scatter and the season shifts from the leftovers of summer to crisp autumn air, the time has also come to transition your shoe closet. Those strappy sandals and peep-toes can go back in their box to hibernate ’til next year and break out the heavy hitters. Boots. Tall, short, rainproof, or multi-purpose; the gang is back to keep you warm and protected while tapping into the season’s trending styles. With the fall season comes new trends and the perfect opportunity to go shopping for new fall boots. Check out some fall boots trends for 2022.

Chunky Boot

Chunky footwear crept back into style this year with 2000s fashion resurging over the summer. The “Riley” boot is stylish and comfortable with a square toe and elastic gussets that make it super easy to put on and take off with a fitted appearance. Consider these your go-to boot. $85.99

Ankle Boot

A basic bootie with reasonable heels goes a long way! This fall boot staple can be paired with anything while bringing style and comfort. No need to splurge on this FashionNova “Walk It Out Bootie” that comes in black and taupe. $23.99

Combat Boot

Comfort combined with durability makes this fall boot a staple. Combat boots live up to their name because they are the perfect footwear for any weather, or occasion depending on how it’s paired. Find these affordable and stylish “Knockout” bootie for $99.

Suede Boot

Height, height, and more height. A pair of suede sock boots goes a long way. They’re perfect to pair with jeans or a dress for a sexy and bold style. These sexy suede boots draw the eye straight up the legs in a form-fitting style with vibrant color the way suede fabric does so well. The suede is also stretchy so it can mold to your leg. With a heel height of over 4 inches, Mistress’ Rocks white suede “Pu$$Y-High Thigh Boots” are as sultry as their name. You’re going to sacrifice a bit of comfortability, these bad boys don’t have a zipper so putting them on is a slight challenge, but they’re a showstopper for sure. Size up. $134

Thigh-High Boot

A thigh-high boot in the fall is a must. The “Lomax” boot from HouseOfCB is a great way to ball out on a budget on a boot that will last a few years. HouseOfCB sells quality clothed footwear and this chocolate real leather boot is as luxurious as it is statement-making. A very quality boot with a sturdy sky-high heel. The zipper on the inside of the boot makes it easy to put on and take off. Size up. $255

The UGG Boot

What boot list would be complete without UGG boots? Seriously, the sheepskin-lined boot cradles your foot like a swaddle on a newborn baby. Like the ding of a bell, fall and UGGs go together like pumpkin and spice. They’re warm, comfortable, and always season-appropriate. With proper care, I’m in my second year of the pair I bought last year and they’re still fresh! $170

Pantaboot

In the last few years, we’ve seen the rise of the pantaboot, made popular by celebs like Kim Kardashian and most recently Marjorie Harvey, who turned heads in a pair of fuchsia pantaboots at Milan Fashion Week. These vibrant boots are in a category all their own. If you don’t have Marjorie Harvey’s budget, you can cop a pair of pantaboots from CocoAndBlueShoes. $160

RELATED STORIES:

5 White Boots You Should Introduce To Your Wardrobe This Fall

10 Animal Print Boots You Need This Fall

Must-Have Boots For The Fall was originally published on hellobeautiful.com