Keke Palmer’s style game is still top notch and the actress recently took to Instagram to give us glam in an all silver designer look that we absolutely love and need to know more!

For her look, the beautiful actress donned a knee length silver gown that fit the beauty like a glove. The Paco Rabanne designer look featured long fringes at the skirt and a scoop neckline at the top.

The “Nope” actress paired the adorable look with matching silver heels from Jimmy Choo and accessorized with silver jewelry from Tiffany and Co. As for her hair, the starlet wore her dark locs in a silk press style that was parted over to the side as she served face and body for the ‘Gram.

” she captioned the fashionable post. Check it out below. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj5hXnNLeoG/?hl=en The multi talented entertainer shared her fashionable look on Instagram with her 11.4 million IG followers, posting a sexy photo of herself modeling the look to perfection. “Good morning and you’re welcome ,” wrote one of Keke’s fans underneath the fashionable photo set while another commented with, “ “Oooo La La….,” wrote one of Keke’s fans underneath the fashionable photo set while another commented with, “ ” and a thired fan wrote, “ I JUST love you!!!!!!! GET IT ALL BABY!!!!!” and a thired fan wrote, “ Thank you, queen!!!” Yes, Keke! She looks great and we’re absolutely loving this designer look on the singer and actress! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s designer look? Did she nail it? DON’T MISS… Keke Palmer Glows On The Cover Of Women’s Health Magazine 10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals

Keke Palmer Gives Us Glam In A Silver Ensemble On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com