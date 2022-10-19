A Humble King: Kid Cudi Tells Fans He Will Not Retweet Fans Tweets Calling Him A Genius

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Kid Cudi is very humble. The multihyphenate is so modest that if you send a tweet calling him a genius, he won’t retweet it.

Cudder let his 2.7 million followers know that while he appreciates their kind words, he is not a big fan of them, calling him a genius on Tuesday, October 18.

“Hey guys!! I wont RT if u call me a genius im sorry. I dont think im worthy of that praise and its a lil weird for me to RT it. I know ive got a gift, but callin myself a ‘genius’ or agreeing w it comes off a lil [arrogant] to me. And thats not me. I love and appreciate you,” the Cleveland native tweeted.

What he does appreciate is if you call him a “smart and creative king.” Cudi did retweet a tweet calling him such in reference to a tweet he hit send on over 10 years ago. “If u guys leave out callin us’ genius’ in ur tweets, it would be easier for me to retweet. Dont believe im genius but Iam smart & creative,” a then 28-year-old Cudi said in a tweet.

Kid Cudi’s Recent Praise Due To Entergalactic

All of the recent paise for Kid Cudi comes on the heels of his recently released Netflix animated love story Entergalactic also starring Jessica Williams, accompanied by an album of the same name.

The “Day ‘n’ Night” crafter reflected on the project in a series of tweets he shared earlier on Tuesday.

“Ive never lead a movie or a tv show until I made my own show after 14 years of workin in this business. Make it happen for urself. Dont wait for anyones approval when u know what ur capable of. Industry didnt give me a chance? Cool. Did it myself to critical acclaim. Entergalactic is my highest rated project w the best score out of anything Ive ever done. And its my creation. U got an idea?? Fall into it and go with it. Bet on urself,” he wrote in a tweet.

Talk your sh*t Cudi. You deserve it.

You can watch Entergalactic exclusively streaming on Netflix.

