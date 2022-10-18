Dave East x SNIPES Collaborate On New Timberland Boots

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Here’s a collab that only makes sense. Harlem representing rapper Dave East has teamed with sneaker and apparel retailer Snipes and Timberland for a collection of boots.

The collab includes a campaign featuring Dave East and three new Timberland styles, as well as an original song from the rapper featured in a video promoting the project. The clip takes you on journey with East as he gets his workout on in Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem and hits the studio to create the song you’re listening to.

While Harlem is the centerpiece of the clip, the campaign vid also highlights the Dave East x Timberland x SNIPES versions of the classic 6-Inch Premium Boot ($198), the 6-inch Field Boot ($175) and the mid-cut Field Boot ($160). If you want to cop a pair, they are available exclusively on SnipesUSA.com. Our pick is the cinnamon-flavored Premium boots with the camo on the collar.

Watch the cllip below.

